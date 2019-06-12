EDWARDSVILLE - Nina Jane Baird, a previous Edwardsville City Clerk and long-time advocate for the community, died on Monday. Baird is remembered for her special impact on not only Edwardsville but the region.

Nina’s husband, Everett “Doc,” owned and operated Midwest Foundry Supply until his death in 1975. Nina was first elected Edwardsville City Clerk in 1981 and was in that post until 2001 with her retirement. Nina worked for six years in Evelyn Bowles’ Madison County Clerk’s Office for six years after she left Midwest Foundry Supply.

Another long-time community servant Gary Niebur worked with Nina while he was Edwardsville mayor and also CEO of the Edwardsville YMCA. Baird is a past YMCA Board member.

“I first met Nina even before I was an alderman,” Niebur said. “I was parks and rec director when I first met her. I had the great pleasure and honor of working with her for many years. We became close and dear friends. She was a big part of Edwardsville and success of the community.”

One of Nina’s most outstanding achievements was the 2005 Edwardsville Chamber of Commerce Athena Award and the Rotary Paul Harris Fellow Award. The Athena Award was one she was most proud of, Niebur said. Nina was a member of Edwardsville Junior Service Club, Edwardsville Rotary Club, League of Women Voters, PEO and also St. John’s United Methodist Church in Edwardsville. Her visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at St. John’s Methodist Church in Edwardsville. A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. John’s.

Nina’s son, Thomas and his wife Gwendolyn survive, along with her three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

“Nina was one of the longest cheerleaders for education and the school district,” Niebur said. “She was a big fan of all the districts in the area and was a big cheerleader of the sports teams. She was a fixture at sporting activities. Nina was a very special lady and she had a long-lasting impact on me and the community.

“Nina lived a long life of service and Edwardsville is clearly a better place because of her presence over the years. She will be deeply missed.”

