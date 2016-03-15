JERSEYVILLE – Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is offering a magical night for all adults, ages 55 and older, that will include fun, dinner and dancing.

The Silver Senior Prom will be on Friday, April 15 from 6:30-9:30pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052. Brass Door will be catering a scrumptious buffet dinner that will include fried pork chops, mostaccoli, whipped potatoes with gravy, corn, overnight salad with poppy seed dressing, applesauce, rolls, dessert, tea, coffee and water.

The Gene Maynard Band will be providing live music for guest to dance the night away.

There will be a prom court with coronation ceremony that will consist of four males and four females, chosen from the guest’s nominations submitted on the registration form.

There will be various door prizes drawn for throughout the evening. One photo of each couple (or group) will be taken and ready for pick-up the following Wednesday at the Susnig Center. Photos will be discarded if not picked-up by 5/20/16. Bring a camera to snap shots of the special moments throughout the evening.

Event Cha Cha co-sponsors are Jersey State Bank, Otter Creek Historical Society, Inc. and State Farm with Dennis Ford. The event is open to both residents and non-residents of the city.

The fee is $20 per person. Space is limited! Registration is required and must be completed by Thursday, April 7!

Sponsors are necessary in making this event memorable for the movers and shakers. For more information about sponsoring or donating a door prize, please contact Angela Sullivan with JPRD at 618-498-2222 or asullivan@jerseyville-il.us.

For more information or to learn how to register for the event, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call 618-498-2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

