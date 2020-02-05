WASHINGTION – Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) released the following statement in reaction to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address:

“As a Member of the House of Representatives, I’ve had the honor and privilege of hearing four different presidents report to Congress on the State of our Union. Whether during times of war or times of peace, times of economic turmoil or economic prosperity, each president has spoken, in his own way, of the enduring strength of our union and the limitless possibilities each of us has to pursue our happiness and live our American dream. President Trump had every reason to do the same tonight.

“The reality is, when we turn down the talking heads and tune out the negativity, it’s really not hard to see the Great American Comeback that President Trump spoke of tonight. Middle and working-class men and women across the nation are no longer left behind. Jobs are out there for the taking, wages are finally rising, and new trade agreements promise a better deal for American farmers, manufacturers, and consumers.

“If we’re to sustain this blue-collar boom, Congress has to work with President Trump instead of against him. It will take acts of Congress to finally secure our borders; to rebuild and modernize our nation’s aging infrastructure; to make job-creating, wage-boosting tax cuts permanent; to lower the cost of health care and prescription drugs; and to keep our nation strong, prosperous, and free.

“I’m optimistic about the future, and I’m excited to spend my last year in Congress working to help President Trump keep delivering on his promises to my constituents.”

