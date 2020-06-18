Collinsville, Illinois — Retiring Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) is supporting Mary Miller to succeed him as U.S. Representative for the 15th District of Illinois. The veteran congressman will serve as Miller's honorary campaign chairman.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Mary's conservative credentials are unimpeachable and a perfect fit for our district," said Shimkus. "I have no question she will bring to Washington the same values and beliefs in less government, lower taxes, more individual responsibility and personal freedom as I've fought for on Capitol Hill for more than two decades."

Miller, who won the Republican Primary on March 17, will face a Democratic challenger for the open 15th District seat on November 3.

"I'm honored to have the endorsement and help of Congressman Shimkus," said Miller. "Congressman Shimkus is a patriot who has served our country and District well in both the military and in Congress. I'm looking forward to working with him and others throughout our District to benefit and strengthen Southeastern Illinois."

More like this: