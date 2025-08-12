SHILOH – Newly elected officers of the Looking Glass Prairie Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, were installed and are looking forward to a new year of service.

Pictured are: Regent Kimberly Dalrymple, Vice Regent Margaret Truitt, Chaplain Amy Chrisenberry, Secretary Carol Gorecki, Treasurer Cori Croteau, and Historian Peggy Sternberg. Also elected but not available for the photo was Librarian Mary Kearney.

Article continues after sponsor message

Officers and members of the Looking Glass Prairie Chapter, as well as citizens around the country, are gearing up for the United States 250th anniversary celebration in July 2026.

The DAR, founded in 1890, and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children.

Looking Glass Prairie Chapter members come from several nearby towns with service concentrated in O’Fallon, Shiloh, Lebanon and Collinsville. Membership is comprised of ladies of all ages, backgrounds, and talents. Follow chapter activities on Facebook or our website: Looking Glass Prairie, NSDAR Home.

More like this: