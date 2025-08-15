SHILOH/GRANITE CITY — The Shiloh Police Department will mark the retirement of Sergeant Sean Joy, who has served the community for 25 years, with his final working day on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025.

Throughout his career, Joy has held various roles within the department, including Patrolman, DEA Hotel Motel Task Force Officer, DARE Instructor, Field Training Officer, Field Training Manager, and Patrol Sergeant.

The Shiloh Police Department recognized his contributions and leadership, describing him as both a friend to many in the community and a mentor to numerous colleagues.

“Please join us in celebrating the career of Sergeant Sean Joy! We thank him for a job well done and congratulate him on his upcoming retirement,” the department said in a statement. “Thank you for everything, Sean!”

Joy’s retirement marks the end of a quarter-century of service dedicated to law enforcement and community engagement in Shiloh.

Lt. Schulz Retires From Granite City Police

GRANITE CITY — Lt. Karl Schulz of the Granite City Police Department retired recently, marking the end of his tenure with the force.

The Granite City Police Department publicly acknowledged his retirement and expressed gratitude for his service.

In a statement, the department said, “Thank you for your service, and best of luck in your next chapter.”