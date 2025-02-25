SHILOH — The Shiloh Police Department has expanded its team with the addition of two new officers, Joseph Myers and Alex DeBourge. The two were sworn in during a recent Shiloh Village Board Meeting.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Officer Joseph Myers brings prior law enforcement experience to his role and has already commenced the field training program.

Article continues after sponsor message

Officer Alex DeBourge has also started with the department and taken his oath of office.

The recruitment of these officers comes as part of the department's ongoing efforts to enhance community safety and law enforcement capabilities in Shiloh.

More like this:

O'Fallon Fire Rescue Team Seeks Community Aid For Family After They Lose Their Home
Jan 22, 2025
Early Morning Stabbing Leaves Shiloh Man in Critical Condition
Dec 30, 2024
Community Unites to Support Weathers Family After Shiloh House Fire
Jan 17, 2025
Illinois American Water Announces “Water Keeps Life Flowing” Art Contest Winners
Mar 9, 2025
St. Clair County Transit District Celebrates Grand Opening Of Tecklenburg Trail In Belleville
Mar 6, 2025

 