SHILOH — The Shiloh Police Department has expanded its team with the addition of two new officers, Joseph Myers and Alex DeBourge. The two were sworn in during a recent Shiloh Village Board Meeting.

Officer Joseph Myers brings prior law enforcement experience to his role and has already commenced the field training program.

Officer Alex DeBourge has also started with the department and taken his oath of office.

The recruitment of these officers comes as part of the department's ongoing efforts to enhance community safety and law enforcement capabilities in Shiloh.

