ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A 29-year-old man from Shiloh died early Sunday morning, May 11, 2025, after his vehicle overturned and exploded into fire on an interstate exit ramp, authorities said.

Jalal Hamed was pronounced dead at 7:06 a.m. on May 11, 2025, at the scene of the crash, the St. Clair County coroner’s office confirmed.

Illinois State Police Troop 8 responded to the single-vehicle crash at approximately 6:03 a.m. on the southbound I-55 exit ramp to I-64 in St. Clair County.

ISP said preliminary information indicates Hamed was the sole occupant of a white Infiniti that overturned and became fully engulfed in flames.

No further details about the crash or its cause have been released by ISP.

