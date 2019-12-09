Sherry's Snacks Closes on Washington and College in Alton, Building Owner to Start Lease Showings
ALTON - Sherry’s Snacks in Alton has closed and Aaron Agne, who owns the building at 2500 College Avenue, will be seeking a new tenant as of this weekend.
“They (Sherry’s Snacks) are grabbing some of their displays and I will probably start showing the building this weekend,” Agne said.
Sherry’s Snacks still has its Edwardsville location on Main Street.
The building on College Avenue and Washington in Alton is 1,200 total square feet on the first-flood space and an additional 1,200 square feet of storage included. There is one unisex handicap bathroom, a small food prep area with a three-compartment sink and a grease trap.
Call Aaron at 618-558-4261 for more information.
