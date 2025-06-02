ALTON - Sherri and David Henson are celebrating 40 years of blissful marriage. The couple's wedding anniversary was on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

The pair met in ninth grade at East Junior High School where David asked Sherri to “go steady” and they have been inseparable ever since. They attribute their long, happy marriage to laughing together often, approaching life as a team, and always supporting each other’s endeavors.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Hensons have three adult children (Abram, Adrianna, and Kain), one grandchild (Gabriel) and a second grandchild on the way. They are immensely proud of the family they’ve created and the life they’ve built.

Sherri is the Director of Clinical Services at Alton Memorial Hospital and David is the owner and president of Environmental Resources, Inc. in Wood River.

Sherri and David are commemorating their milestone anniversary with a series of getaway trips to Charleston, New Mexico, and Lake Tahoe. Their children are also hosting an intimate anniversary luncheon in their honor. Cheers to 40 years!

More like this: