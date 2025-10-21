JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Sheriff's Office held its inaugural shooting competition last week to evaluate the marksmanship skills of its personnel. The event took place at the department’s training facility and featured three handgun events designed to challenge participants’ proficiency.

The competition included the JCSO Combat Badge Shoot, created by Deputy Caleb Gibson; the newly established JCSO Qualification course; and the FBI Bullseye Course of Fire. These events were combined into a fast-paced contest that tested the abilities of the officers and correctional staff who chose to compete.

The competition was organized to honor Deputy Caleb Gibson, the office’s primary firearms instructor, whose expertise and instruction were instrumental in developing the skills of the participants. The top prize, the "Caleb Gibson Top Shot Award," was named after him in recognition of his marksmanship and teaching.

After rigorous competition, Deputy Travis Trisler and Correctional Officer Asher Stidd were named recipients of the Top Shot Awards. The sheriff’s office expressed pride in their accomplishments as well as in all personnel who took part in the event.

In a statement, the department emphasized the importance of firearm proficiency as a hallmark of professional law enforcement agencies and highlighted the dedication of its staff in pursuing excellence in marksmanship.