GODFREY - In the late evening of Saturday, April 26, 2025, Madison County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Tony's Ranch House located in the 3300 block of Godfrey Road, Godfrey, in regard to the discovery of a possible human foot near the parking lot.

Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff Marcos Pulido said preliminary investigation by Sheriff's Deputies, as well as the Madison County Coroner's Office and an anthropologist, revealed this item was not a human foot.

Pulido said additional investigation will take place, but for now, all guidance and consultation to this point indicate this item was likely from an animal.

The discovery was made Saturday evening by an Alton woman who was at the restaurant with a group of friends.

“We were just going as a group of friends to get some pizza,” she said. Upon exiting her vehicle, she noticed what she initially thought was dropped food. The woman's friends were in front of her heading into the restaurant, when she had to get their attention to come back.

“I thought someone was doing a prank,” she added, noting the item resembled a highly realistic prop.

After gathering others, the group contacted the sheriff’s office to report the finding and the investigation started.

