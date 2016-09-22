UPDATE on Missing Teen and Infant Child (Vehicle Pictures)

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it wants to disseminate photos of the van Christopher Derleth was last seen in. The attached photographs were taken recently and are believed to accurately depict the van in its current state.

This investigation continues as multiple law enforcement agencies have combined efforts in the interest of locating Katherine Derleth and her infant son as quickly as possible. The search for the three began early this week, Madison County Sheriff's Department Lt. Kristopher Tharp said. Katherine Derleth and her son were apparently taken in rural Edwardsville.

Representatives from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are working closely with Madison County Sheriff's Office detectives to bring this investigation to a successful conclusion. Madison County Sheriff's Department has also been working with authorities on the East Coast in tracking down Derleth.



Please call the Madison County Sheriff's Office if you have any information pertaining to this investigation at (618) 692-4433.

