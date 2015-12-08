EDWARDSVILLE - On Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Farm Fresh Convenience Store, at 740 E. Airline Drive, East Alton / Rosewood Heights, Illinois, in reference to an armed robbery. Deputies met with the store’s clerks and determined an unknown suspect robbed the business at knifepoint.

The robbery was captured on the stores video surveillance system. The suspect entered the business at approximately 8:30 p.m. The suspect was wearing a dark jacket, long pants and a ski mask. He was armed with a large knife and demanded money. The suspect fled the store on foot after the robbery. Officers from the Wood River, East Alton, and Bethalto Police Departments assisted the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with a search for the suspect, who is described as a white male, of medium build and height.

Images of the suspect as captured by the stores surveillance system are attached for publication. Anyone having information related this incident is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers:

Article continues after sponsor message

618-692-4433 (Dispatch Center)

618-692-0871 (Investigations)

618-296-3000 (Anonymous Tip Line)

More like this: