On Friday, November 20, 2015, at approximately 12:22 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the occupant of a home in the 12000 block of Mayer Road, Marine, Illinois. The caller reported that he had just shot an intruder who was breaking into his home.

Madison County Sherriff’s Deputies and Illinois State Police Troopers responded to the scene. Deputies located a subject lying in the grass at the rear of the home. The subject was conscious and had what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to his chest. The subject was transported to an area hospital where he was admitted and is being treated for non-life threating injuries.

The occupant of the home told deputies that he woke up to someone attempting to force entry to a rear door of his home. The occupant told deputies he armed himself with a firearm and warned the subject to leave the property. The subject reportedly ignored the warning and busted out the glass door in an attempt to enter the home. In response the home owner said he fired one shot at the intruder and called 911.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a thorough investigation into this incident and will present their findings to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

Madison County Sheriff John Lakin will hold a press conference pertaining to this investigation today at 1:30 p.m., at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

