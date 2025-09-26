JERSEY COUNTY - Authorities in Jersey County are seeking the public’s help to identify a man seen carrying what Sheriff Nick Manns said appeared to be a rifle behind the old Walmart building.

The sighting occurred on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, prompting a precautionary lockdown of schools in the Jersey School District, and St. Francis/Holy Ghost was put on what was described as a secure situation.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the individual’s identity or anyone who has seen him within the last hour to contact them at 618-498-6881.

Residents are urged to report any relevant information to assist the ongoing investigation.

There is a heavy police presence around the area where the individual was initially spotted and the schools.

