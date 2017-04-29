EDWARDSVILLE -The Madison County Sheriff's Department announced Friday it will have extra deputies on duty in the upcoming weeks to help prevent underage drinking with high school prom and graduation parties on the horizon.

Sheriff John Lakin said the Madison County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Chestnut Health Systems and will have extra deputies patrolling the streets. The Sheriff’s Office and Chestnut Health Systems hopes that this proactive enforcement will keep citizens and offenders safer by aggressively enforcing driving under the influence and other alcohol related crimes.

"The end of the school year is often associated with high school prom and graduation parties," Sheriff Lakin said. "These events can bring young adults in contact with alcoholic beverages which can have fatal consequences. Parents should make their children aware of the consequences associated with consuming alcoholic beverages under the age of twenty-one. The criminal and statutory offenses lead to embarrassment and financial burdens that are preventable.

"Please be aware that the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will have extra deputies on duty in the upcoming weeks to help prevent a potential fatal traffic crash or other horrific events. Contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at the numbers below if you aware of any underage drinking, illegal drug use or any other criminal activity taking place in the Madison County, Illinois, area:

Dispatch 618-692-4433

Investigations 618-296-4820

Anonymous Tip Line 618-296-3000

