MADISON COUNTY — Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor announced today his reelection campaign, marking a continued commitment to public safety, innovation in law enforcement, and the community he’s proudly served for four decades.

“With 40 years in law enforcement, I've seen firsthand the power of community collaboration, the importance of accountability, and the need for steady leadership,” said Sheriff Connor. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made, and I’m ready to keep working to protect and serve the people of Madison County.”

Sheriff Connor’s tenure has been defined by proactive policing, enhanced officer training programs, modernization of department systems, and a focus on mental health initiatives. Under his leadership, the Sheriff’s Office has built stronger ties with local organizations, prioritized transparency, and made measurable improvements in neighborhood safety.

His reelection campaign will emphasize continued investment in public safety technology, support for first responders, and policies that reflect the values of Madison County’s residents.

Petitions to secure placement on the ballot will officially begin on August 5, and a series of petition drives will be announced later this month to engage supporters and continue building community momentum.

“I’ve dedicated my life to law enforcement because I believe in justice, in service, and in the strength of our communities,” Connor added. “I’m honored to ask for your support once again, so we can keep building a safer, stronger Madison County—together.”

To learn more about Sheriff Connor’s campaign, upcoming events, or how to get involved, please visit jeffconnorforsheriff.com.

