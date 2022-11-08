HARDIN - Calhoun County’s election results are in for the 2022 General Election, and incumbent Sheriff Bill Heffington has won re-election - as an Independent. Heffington re-entered the race after initially announcing his retirement earlier this year.

Heffington won 75% of the vote as an Independent, defeating Republican challenger Mark Marshall II, who won 16% of the vote, and Democratic challenger Jeffrey Herkert, who won 8% of the vote, with 100% of precincts reporting.

Democrat Amy Friedel ran unopposed in the County Clerk race - incumbent Republican County Clerk Rita Hagen chose not to seek re-election. Incumbent County Treasurer Lisa Roth sought re-election on the Democratic ticket, also unopposed.

For State's Attorney, Republican Lucas J. Fanning won with 56%, defeating Democrat Keisha L. Morris, who won 42% of the vote.

For County Commissioner (To Serve a Full 6-Year Term), Republican Patrick K. Simon and Democrat Terry J. Woelfel both won seats. In a contested race for County Commissioner (To Serve an Unexpired 2-Year Term), Independent Deann J. Koster-Fester won with 51% of the vote, defeating Democrat Dylan Ringhausen, who earned 40% of the vote.

Michelle Mueller ran for re-election unopposed as the Regional Superintendent of Schools for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, and Macoupin counties. Jill Reis also ran unopposed for re-election as the Regional Superintendent of Schools for Adams, Brown, Cass, Morgan, Pike, and Scott counties.

It’s important to note that the results on Election Night are unofficial, as mail-in ballot counting continues for up to 14 days after Election Night.

