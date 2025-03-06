FIELDON — A man was pronounced dead Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at the Calhoun Quarry, located at 25840 Eldred Road, following an incident involving falling rock, according to the Jersey County Coroner's Office.

Authorities received a call regarding the situation at 4:19 p.m. on March 5, 2025. The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office requested mutual aid, prompting responses from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Calhoun EMS.

Jersey County Coroner Kevin Ayres, who arrived at the scene, confirmed that the man was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. “The initial cause of death appears to be from falling rock,” Ayres said.

Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns said the victim was a 67-year-old man.

"It appears to be an accidental death, which occurred during mining operations at the quarry," Sheriff Manns said.

The coroner indicated that the victim's name will be released once all family members have been notified.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

