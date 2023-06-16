EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor is excited to announce the release of a new custom smartphone application. The app will serve as an innovative way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Madison County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

Search "Madison County Sheriff’s Office" in your app store to download the application for free.

"We are trying to be as transparent and involved in the community as we can," Sheriff Connor said. "You will get push notifications if there is a weather issue or road closure, it just goes on and on.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We encourage you to go on our app and download it right away."

The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as:

Breaking News and Alerts

Sheriff’s Welcome

Courthouse

Detainee Search

Detainee Resources

Community Relations

Sex Offenders

Contact Us

More

This mobile app provides the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with a better way to alert, inform and provide real-time information to the citizens of Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office app now is available for free download in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Madison County Sheriff’s Office” or by clicking here.

More like this: