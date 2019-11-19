Sherer Law Offices Announces M. Caitlin Embrich and Sarah Sherer-Kohlburn as New Junior Partners Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. nder with work placement. Caitlin is licensed to practice law in Illinois and Missouri and is also a mediator in the State of Illinois. Caitlin concentrates her practice in the areas of family law, probate, will, and power of attorney preparations. With her M.B.A. and Business Administration background, Caitlin brings a wealth of knowledge to complicated family law and probate cases with complicated financial issues at stake. Caitlin lives with her husband and two children in Swansea, IL and is an active member of the community. She works regularly with the Junior Service Club of St. Clair County and is a past member of the organization’s board of directors. Caitlin is thrilled to expand her role at Sherer Law Offices and looks forward to growing her practice areas. You can contact Sherer Law Offices at 618-692-6656 and learn more at shererlaw.com Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Both Caitlin and Sarah are thrilled to expand their roles at Sherer Law Offices and look forward to growing their practice areas and continuing their work on behalf of their clients. Ms. Sherer-Kohlburn received her J.D. from Washington University School of Law in 2013, graduating summa cum laude. She graduated from Barnard College in 2010 with a B.A. in Religion and Women’s Studies. Following law school, Sarah clerked for the Honorable Tucker L. Melancon in the Eastern District of New York. She then worked as a litigation associate at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison, practicing primarily civil litigation. Prior to joining Sherer Law Offices, Sarah was an Assistant Public Defender in St. Louis City, trying more than a dozen jury cases through to verdict and representing clients at all stages of criminal proceedings. Sarah is licensed to practice law in Illinois, Missouri, and New York and in Federal Court in the Southern District of IL. She concentrates her practice in the areas of criminal defense, DCFS proceedings and appeals, juvenile adjudication, civil defense, and guardian ad litem work. She is also the Assistant Director at an overnight summer camp and brings her knowledge and background working with children of all ages into her legal practice. Sarah is one of the coaches for the Washington University Moot Court team and a member of the Inns of Court professional group. nder with work placement. Caitlin is licensed to practice law in Illinois and Missouri and is also a mediator in the State of Illinois. Caitlin concentrates her practice in the areas of family law, probate, will, and power of attorney preparations. With her M.B.A. and Business Administration background, Caitlin brings a wealth of knowledge to complicated family law and probate cases with complicated financial issues at stake. Caitlin lives with her husband and two children in Swansea, IL and is an active member of the community. She works regularly with the Junior Service Club of St. Clair County and is a past member of the organization’s board of directors. Caitlin is thrilled to expand her role at Sherer Law Offices and looks forward to growing her practice areas. Ms. Embrich received her J.D. and M.B.A. from Creighton University in 2010, graduating cum laude. She graduated from Saint Louis University in 2007 with her B.S. in Business Administration. Caitlin worked as an intern for the Federal Public Defender’s Office and the Douglas County, Nebraska Pretrial Release Program in law school, working with criminal offenders to obtain early release and assisting offe Sherer Law Offices has four locations in Edwardsville and Belleville, IL and practices throughout the state, primarily in Madison, St. Clair, Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Macoupin, Montgomery, Jersey, Randolph, and Sangamon counties. EDWARDSVILLE - Sherer Law Offices is pleased to announce M. Caitlin Embrich and Sarah Sherer-Kohlburn as its new Junior Partners, effective November 1, 2019. As the firm’s first junior partners, Ms. Embrich and Ms. Sherer-Kohlburn will continue to further Sherer Law Offices’ commitment to provided advocacy with integrity. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending