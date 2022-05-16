ROXANA – The Roxana High School softball team (9-13) ended their regular season campaign with a 3-1 win over the visiting Alton Redbirds (10-15) Monday afternoon (May 16).

The Shells jumped out to a hot start in the bottom of the first when they scored their first run to make it 1-0.

Sophomore Calista Stahlhut started on the mound for the Shells, and she threw all seven innings only allowing a single run and seven hits.

The second and third innings saw no change to the score line, but in the bottom of the fourth Roxana did some more damage.

Senior Lexi Ryan got on base and then stole second. Freshman Kennedi Robien lined out but advanced Ryan to third. Eventually, Ryan stole home after a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

Up stepped Stahlhut to the batter’s box with the bases empty and two outs. She saw a pitch she liked and took it over the fence in left-center field. Her solo shot made it 3-0 and was her third home run of the season.

She went back out to pitch in the top of the fifth, which is when the Redbirds put their one run on the board.

After a walk and a single, Alton had runners on first and second with no outs. Alaina Laslie’s RBI single scored Emily Landyut from second to make it 3-1 and give the Redbirds a glimmer of hope.

Stahlhut got the final six outs though and picked up her ninth win of the season. She finished with a 9-11 record this season when pitching as the Shells’ number one.

Alton will be back in action today (May 17) at East St. Louis with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m. The Redbirds have four regular-season games remaining.

As for the Shells, they get a day off before they take on Breese Central (16-7-1) in the regional semifinals. That game is tomorrow afternoon (May 18) at 4:30 p.m. at Breese Central.

The Shells met the Cougars twice this season and dropped both contests by scores of 13-3 on April 1 and 14-4 on April 26.

Roxana believes they have what it takes to come out on top and continue their season.

