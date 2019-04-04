SEE GAME VIDEO:

ROXANA – Abigail Stahlhut hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and winning pitcher Taylor Nolan hit a three-run homer, all a part of a nine-run sixth inning as Roxana defeated backyard rival East Alton-Wood River 14-7 in a softball game Wednesday afternoon at Roxana.

Stahlhut’s two home runs were her only hits of the day as she drove home six for the Shells, while Nolan and Kiley Winfree were both two-for-four with three RBIs each. Madison Klaas was two-for-four with an RBI, and Olivia Stangler also drove home a run for Roxana.

Adriana Ulrich had three hits for the Oilers, while Madylin Fry had two hits and two RBIs and Dekota Weldon also had two RBIs.

EAWR scored six in the first to take the lead, the big blows being doubles by Fry and Weldon that both scored two runs.each. Stahlhut hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to cut the lead to 6-2, and Klaas cut the lead to 6-3 in the second on a pop-fly single into shallow right center.

Winfree’s two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fourth scored Stephanie Kamp and Stahlhut to cut the Oilers’ lead to 6-5 before the fateful sixth inning. A Stangler RBI single tied the game, and the Shells took the lead on Winfree’s double to left that scored Stahlhut. Nolan then hit a three-run homer to left, and after the Shells loaded the bases, Stahlhut, batting for the second time in the inning, launched her grand slam to left field to extend the Roxana lead to 14-6.

The Oilers got a run back in the seventh when Tahani Franklin reached on a dropped fly ball to left that scored Fry, but Nolan got the final two outs to preserve the 14-7 win.

Both Nolan and EAWR pitcher Macie Flanigan went all the way for their respective teams, with Nolan striking out four for the Shells and Flanigan fanning five.

The Shells improve to 5-5 on the season and play at Litchfield Friday afternoon in a 4:30 p.m. start. The Oilers drop to 4-7 and are scheduled to host Highland on Thursday, then play at Mascoutah on Friday. Start time for both games is 4:15 p.m.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

