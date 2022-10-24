ROXANA - The Roxana High football team scored on its first four possessions in building a 32-0 halftime lead in going on to a 68-0 win over Marquette Catholic in the regular season finale for both teams Friday night at Charlie Raich Field in Roxana.

It was the biggest win for a Shell team since 1970, and the first win over the Explorers since 2003. The two schools had last played each other in 2011, a 41-0 win for Marquette.

Roxana should have an excellent chance at a win in the IHSA Class 3A playoffs south bracket. The Shells enter the game seeded ninth against eighth-seeded Hillsboro and will play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Hillsboro's home turf.

The Shells' Terrell Graves ran for 182 yards and had two touchdown runs of eight and 87 yards, while Evan Wells ran in twice from five yards out and Nik Ward also ran in from 26 yards out as the Shells took their 32-0 lead at halftime and never looked back.

The highlight of the game was a 69-yard touchdown run by linebacker Chase Allen as the Shells allowed their senior offensive and defensive linemen to play in the backfield in the second half.

In all, the Shells scored five touchdowns in each half, running for a team total of 522 yards rushing,

The Shells end the regular season 6-3 and will find who and where they’ll play their first-round playoff game Saturday night.

The Explorers end the season 0-9.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

