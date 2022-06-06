ROXANA - The top male performance of the spring for a Roxana Shells boys athlete has to be Ashton Noble’s second-place finish at the IHSA Class 2A Boys State Track and Field Meet in Charleston in late May. Noble tossed the discus 51.01 meters, just behind the champion David Russell of Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central), who threw the discus 52.35 meters. JehChys Brown of Centralia was third with a toss of 50.14 meters.

Ashton is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Roxana Boys Track and Field Coach Julie Akal said Ashton is just an “amazingly strong athlete.”

“Ashton is very explosive and a big, quick guy, but very fast,” she said. “He also had a good throws coach this season in Lia Tulua.”

Ashton is also a key member of the Shells football team. His coach said the Shells' athlete could play either football or throw the discus in track and field for a college. She hopes it's possible he can do both when he enters post-high school.

More like this: