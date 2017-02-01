

ALTON - Shelia Beiermann is in her 17th year of working as a secretary at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton and she is one of the most recognized and beloved individuals in the entire athletic department.

Beiermann is also the backup secretary for the main Marquette Catholic High School office at lunchtime each day and after school.

Michelle and Kelly, her two daughters, both played sports at Marquette. Today, she is a grandmother and she said much of her weekend time is spent with her grand kids. She has been married for 42 years to her husband, Don.

Beiermann has been praised for years for her work in the athletic department and main office.

“I have people tell me at banquets they are thankful I am here and that means a lot,” she said. “I take my job very seriously and I am very dedicated. I think my dedication shows in my work.”

Beiermann and athletic director Jack Holmes work hand in hand to direct the athletic department at Marquette. She said Holmes is a great man to work under.

“Jack is a great guy,” she said. “I do think the two of us work together in a fantastic way and he tells me I have been a tremendous help to him. I love what I do.

“I do phone calls, the rosters and help Jack with scheduling and eligibility and more,” she said. “I do a lot of things on the computer. We have three sports banquets a year. I also help out with tournaments. I also work directly with the coaches on things they need.”

Holmes said he inherited a "very talented and conscientious person in Shelia Beiermann to help me run the Athletic Department when I was hired as Athletic Director in September, 2015."

"Mrs. Beiermann arrives at 7 a.m. or earlier every day and stays until 4 or until the work is done on days when a 4 p.m. departure is not possible," he said. "She spends long days managing post-season contests and invitational golf tournaments we host. She understands every detail of how the athletic office operates and helps me in ways too numerous to list. Just about every athletic director I work with knows Shelia and likes her very much. She is a good face for our programs here at Marquette.

"Our own coaches all have a great relationship with Shelia and she will go to great lengths to make sure they have what they need. This, of course, is vital to my goal of presenting a strong PR face to athletics at Marquette Catholic High School."

Holmes provided a detailed list of all the duties provided by Beiermann and they were a page long from confirming games and officials, preparing copies of team rosters, helping coordinating tournaments, banquets, putting news articles about Marquette athletics on the athletic bulletin board, answering the phone calls and e-mails, confirming games and officials for home contests, counting money at home games where admission is charged and much more.

Beiermann describes Marquette as “a wonderful school and a great group of people.”

“I work with wonderful teachers and we have a great principal in Mr. Mike Slaughter, she said. “I loved the school when my daughters were in school and believe it is still just an all-around great school. People care about each other. Mr. Slaughter devotes his heart and soul to the school and does anything and everything he can to help anyone out who needs help.”

Beiermann said she has had cancer twice and during that time, Marquette was great working with her.

“I couldn’t ask for a better situation,” she said of working at Marquette Catholic. “I am very fortunate to still be alive and working at school. It is a team effort and it is a family at Marquette.”

