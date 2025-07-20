ALTON - Shelby Love won the Formula Lite division at the Alton Midwest Nationals Powerboat Championships, held Saturday, July 19, and Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Alton. Coming off two major wins and a second-place finish at last year’s event, Love described the race as both challenging and enjoyable.

“It is great to be here and be back,” Love said. “There are sponsors who make it super easy and it is a super fun race.

"It is a little tough with the current (the Mississippi River), but you just have to adapt and keep going like every other race. We have challenges to face in the races, but you just have to keep going.”

Love began racing at age 13 alongside her father, who has competed in the F1 Powerboat division at Alton.

She expressed appreciation for her father and for sharing the experience with him. She also pointed out how exciting it is to compete in this type of level.

She also said she was eager to return to Alton, which feels like home to her in only her second appearance at the event.

