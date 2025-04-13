Get The Latest News!

ALTON — The Alton Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1200 block of Fairway Drive on Sunday night, April 13, 2025, where a shed was fully engulfed in flames and the fire had spread to a nearby house.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the shed ablaze and portions of the house also affected.

A box alarm was activated, prompting the East Alton Fire Department to assist in the response. Firefighters were able to bring the situation under control swiftly.

The shed was deemed a total loss, while the house sustained some damage. All occupants of the home, along with their animals, managed to escape safely, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

