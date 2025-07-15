ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families, is pleased to announce that the SHC Foundation Golf Tournament had its most successful year ever, raising $40,000 on June 6 to benefit Annie’s Hope and Overnight Warming Locations (OWLs).

Each organization received $20,000 from the tournament held at the Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton. Over the last 18 years, the annual event has raised more than $357,000, benefiting area organizations and charities.

“We are thrilled that the SHC Foundation Golf Tournament had its biggest fundraising success ever,” said SHC Foundation Director Tamara Jesse. “We want to offer our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported or participated in the event that enhances the amazing work that Annie’s Hope and Overnight Warming Locations do in our community. We also are grateful to the Spencer T. Olin Golf Course for hosting the tournament and its ongoing support of the SHC Foundation.”

Annie’s Hope is a community-based nonprofit that offers services at no cost for children, teens, and their families who are grieving a death. Its mission is to provide comprehensive support services — including support groups, camps, and retreats — for grief due to death and to lead transformational change in the way the St. Louis region views, acknowledges and responds to grief, death, and dying.

Overnight Warming Locations operates through the Greater Alton Community Development Corporation every winter season to provide sanctuary for area neighbors on the coldest nights of the year. The organization provides warm housing, meals, clothing, showers, and survival items such as tents, sleeping bags and personal hygiene items. The organization also assists guests in obtaining housing and medical care, applying for assistance programs, and much more. Its focus is preventing death and suffering among the most socially and economically vulnerable residents in the community.

The 19th annual SHC Foundation Golf Tournament is scheduled to take place June 5, 2026.

