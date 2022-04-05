ST. LOUIS – In support of his most recent album Wonder, GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes has announced 13 additional "Wonder: The World Tour" shows in the US & Canada, with 86 arena dates announced so far spanning across North America, the UK & Europe. The new dates include stops in Shawn’s hometown of Toronto, new shows in San Diego, and St. Louis, as well as a second stop in Brooklyn. More great tickets have also been added to all previously announced shows in North America.

On the tour, Shawn will be joined by Dermot Kennedy and Tate McRae in North America (see tour listings for respective opener in each city). Tickets for the July 16 stop at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center will be available via Ticketmaster starting Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. CT, and range in price from $26.50 – $196.50. To purchase, please click here.

Tickets for the added North America dates will be available via Presales that begin Wednesday, April 6th at 10am local, and go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 8th at 10am local time. The added tickets for all previously announced North America shows will be available on Friday, April 8th (timing varies by market). For presale info, download the ShawnAccess app or sign up at ShawnAccess.com. Presales are available to all ShawnAccess members for free by logging in and claiming a presale code. Please see WonderTheTour.com for a full list of presale & onsale timings.

The FirstAccess Presale is the first chance to get tickets & VIP by simply adding a ShawnAccess Passport to your order at checkout where tickets are sold. The FirstAccess Presale offers priority access to the best seating locations at your show. The General Fan Presale is also available to all ShawnAccess members, and provides access to tickets & VIP still ahead of the Public Onsale.

The American Express Presale & North America FirstAccess Presale begin on April 6th at 10am local time until April 7th at 10pm local time, and tickets for the general public will go on sale on Friday, April 8th at 10am local time.

Music is better #withAmex. Tickets in a special front-of-stage Amex pit and Amex VIP packages will be available HERE exclusively for American Express Card Members in North America, throughout the presale and general on sale, while supplies last. And for the first time ever, only Amex Card Members will be able to get access to Shawn’s limited-edition Tour Crew Jacket which is usually only reserved for his tour crew, as part of the Amex Merch Package.

The announcement of additional tour dates follows the release of Shawn’s new song and video for “When You’re Gone.” Get it here! Watch it here!

