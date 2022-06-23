GODFREY - Summers Port Swim Club swam well and had good individual performances, as did Sunset Hills Country Club's swimming team, with the Sharks taking their home opening Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association meet at Summers Port's pool in Godfrey.

The Sharks host Splash City in a meet Thursday night. On July 12, Summers Port hosts Paddlers in a meet with a 6 p.m. start. The SWISA Dive Championships are on July 16 at Summers Port Club and the SWISA Championships for swim events will be July 17 at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville.

The Summers Port boys won their meet over Sunset Hills 154-80, while the girls took their side of the meet 210-97 over the Stingrays.

In the boys' eight-and-under age category, Sunset Hills won the 100-yard medley relay with a time of 2:23.56, while the Stingrays' Harrison Franke won the 25-yard freestyle at 27.94 seconds. In a special six-and-under race, the winner was the Stingrays' Sully Oesch at 28.34 seconds. Ty Henesey of the Sharks won the 50-yard freestyle at 57.13 seconds, then came back to take the 25-yard breaststroke at 32.45 seconds, while Adam Henja of Summers Port won the 25-yard backstroke at 34.03 seconds and Oesch won a special six-and-under race, coming in at 39.69 seconds. Henesey then won his third race of the night in the 25-yard butterfly at 31.94 seconds.

In the nine-and-10 age group races, Christian Monroe of the Sharks won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:31.28, while the Sharks won the 200-yard medley relay at 3:32.50. Sunset Hills' Jack Willis won the 50-yard freestyle at 39.04 seconds, with Monroe taking the 100-yard individual medley at 1:53.15 and Willis winning the 50-yard breaststroke at 47.48 seconds. The Sharks' Brody Scheurer won the 50-yard backstroke at 1:03.44, the 50-yard butterfly went to Monroe at 51.42 seconds and the 200-yard freestyle relay went to Summers Port at 3:18.97.

In the boys 11-12 group, Cameron Oesch of the Stingrays won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:19.84, then took the 50-yard freestyle at 35.70 seconds and took his third race in a row in the 50-yard breaststroke, coming in at 56.91 seconds. Oesch made it four in a row with a win in the 50-yard backstroke at 57.69 seconds to complete his sweep of the day's races.

In the 13-14 age category, Erick Humphrey of Summers Port won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:03.18, with Andrew Knef of the Stingrays winning the 100-yard freestyle at 1:00.16 and Humphrey winning the 100-yard individual medley at 1:14.41. Humphrey then won his third event of the day by taking the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:20.45, Knef won his second race of the meet in the 100-yard backstroke, coming in at 1:13.92 and the Sharks' Jack Middleton won the 50-yard butterfly at 38.49 seconds.

In the 15-18 age bracket, Victor Humphrey won the 200-yard freestyle at 2:43.06, then won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:09.05 and the Sharks' 200-yard medley relay team won at 2:13.97. Owen Gruben of the Stingrays won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.59 seconds, then took the 100-yard individual medley at 1:05.56, with Lucas Frye of Summers Port winning the 100-yard backstroke at 1:12.59. Gruben won his third race of the meet by taking the 50-yard butterfly at 25.72 seconds and the 200-yard freestyle relay was won by Summers Port at 1:55.59.

In the girls races, the eight-and-under age group started out with Summers Port taking the 100-yard medley relay at 1:57.13, while Hilda Deist won the 25-yard freestyle at 19.03 seconds. A special six-and-under race was won by Summers Port's Sarah Drainer at 31.92 seconds. Ava Moore of the Sharks won the 50-yard freestyle at 47.69 seconds, with Ellie Minton of Summers Port taking the 25-yard breaststroke at 33.28 seconds, Deist winning the 25-yard backstroke at 22.81 seconds and Drainer winning the special six-and-under race at 33.95 seconds. Deist made in three wins in the meet by taking the 25-yard butterfly at 21.72 seconds and the Sharks' 100-yard freestyle relay team won its race at 2:17.80.

In the nine-and-10-year-old events, Kaelyn Page of the Sharks won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:30.13, while the Stingrays won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 3:13.30. Molly Hunter of Sunset Hills won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 37.60 seconds, with Summers Port's Avery Brooks winning the 100-yard individual medley at 1:45.53 and Nora Walton of the Stingrays winning the 50-yard breaststroke at 47.63 seconds. Brooks won the 50-yard backstroke at 49.81 seconds and also the 50-yard butterfly at 49.69 seconds. Emma Nativi of Sunset Hills won the 25-yard butterfly at 22.17 seconds and Summers Port took the 200-yard freestyle relay at 3:00.92.

The 11-and-12-year-old age group saw Greta Deist of the Stingrays win the 100-yard freestyle at 1:07.17, while Sunset Hills won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:37.53. Ella Osborn won the 50-yard freestyle for the Sharks at 38.47 seconds, while Deist brought home the 100-yard individual medley at 1:14.94, then took the 50-yard breaststroke at 39.63 seconds. Maggie Morrissey of Summers Port won the 50-yard backstroke at 49.47 seconds, Edyn Cohn of Sunset Hills was the winner of the 50-yard butterfly at 37.31 seconds and the Sharks won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:40.91.

The 13-and-14-year-old races started off with Kylie Fellner of the Sharks winning the 100-yard freestyle at 1:14.13, with the Sharks winning the 200-yard medley relay at 2:56.28, Dylan Cohn took the 50-yard freestyle for the Stingrays at 30.38 seconds, then took the 100-yard individual medley at 1:23.28. Fellner won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:42.84, Cohn won the 100-yard backstroke at 1:21.88, Fellner won the 50-yard butterfly at 39.63 seconds and Summers Port won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2;27.88.

In the 15-18 age group, Claire Paule of the Sharks won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:13.88, while Summers Port's Addison Kenney won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:07.50. The Sharks took the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:12.41, while Anna Moehn of the Sharks won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.34 seconds. Summers Port's Alyssa Mann won the 100-yard individual medley with a time of 1:23.41, while Moehn won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:10.34 and the 100-yard backstroke at 1:01.63, with Kenney winning the 50-yard butterfly at 35.09 seconds and the Sharks taking the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:53.51.

