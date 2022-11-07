EDWARDSVILLE - As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead® encourages Edwardsville area residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through Be a Santa to a Senior®, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.

“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Nikki Bishop, owner of the Edwardsville Home Instead office. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help them feel the holiday spirit.”

This year program coordinators hope to collect 250 gifts for local older adults. This is the program’s 2nd year in the area.

To participate, shoppers can look for Be a Santa to a Senior trees or displays at locations around the area. Ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult will be on display, and shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped or in a gift bag to the location with the ornament attached. Ornaments will be available until December 14. The gifts will be delivered to local older adults in time for the holidays.

Article continues after sponsor message

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

Farm and Home Supply – 2600 Homer M. Adams Parkway in Edwardsville, IL

Kohl’s Edwardsville – 2120 Troy Rd in Edwardsville, IL

Kruta’s Bakery – 300 St. Louis Rd in Collinsville, IL

Rural King – 12531 Sportsman Rd in Highland, IL

“This program is so much more than gift-giving – it's about the special moments and joy shared between the older adults and the community around them,” said Bishop. "There is nothing better than seeing the smile on an older adult’s face when they open their gift.”

Be a Santa to a Senioris a true community program. The Home Instead office serving Edwardsville has partnered with local businesses, non-profit organizations, volunteers, and members of the community to help with gift collection and distribution.

Since the program’s inception in 2003, Be a Santa to a Senior has mobilized more than 65,000 volunteers, provided approximately 2.2 million gifts, and brightened the season for more than 750,000 deserving older adults nationwide. For more information visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 618.247.4308

To learn more about helping older adults in Edwardsville, visit imreadytocare.com .

More like this: