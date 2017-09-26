MARYVILLE - The Share Chapter of Anderson Hospital will be hosting their Annual Day of Remembrance and Hope on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2013, at Anderson Hospital. This event honors babies who have died through pregnancy loss, stillbirth, or in the first few weeks of life.

Anderson Hospital’s Share Chapter is affiliated with the National Share program.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our mission is to serve those lives touched by the tragic death of a baby,” said Barb Donahue, Share Chapter Volunteer and RN at Anderson Hospital. “We provide support as parents journey through this unique journey of grief, as well as provide information, education, and resources.”

The annual event provides the opportunity for parents and families to be together, share their stories, and remember and honor their babies. The event includes a short program at the Angel of Hope statue located adjacent to the Physician Office Building on the hospital campus.

More like this:

Anderson Hospital Breaks Ground on New Emergency Department
Jul 7, 2025
Lived By 'The Golden Rule:' Jack Helmkamp’s Faith and Service Shaped Region
4 days ago
Anderson Hospital Named Among World’s Best Hospitals 2025 By Newsweek
Apr 30, 2025
Anderson Hospital Foundation Has Strong Turnout For Annual Golf Tournament
Jun 5, 2025
Attack On Anderson Hospital Security Guard: Haine Announces Guilty Verdict In Stanciel Trial
Jul 16, 2025

 