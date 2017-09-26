MARYVILLE - The Share Chapter of Anderson Hospital will be hosting their Annual Day of Remembrance and Hope on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2013, at Anderson Hospital. This event honors babies who have died through pregnancy loss, stillbirth, or in the first few weeks of life.

Anderson Hospital’s Share Chapter is affiliated with the National Share program.

“Our mission is to serve those lives touched by the tragic death of a baby,” said Barb Donahue, Share Chapter Volunteer and RN at Anderson Hospital. “We provide support as parents journey through this unique journey of grief, as well as provide information, education, and resources.”

The annual event provides the opportunity for parents and families to be together, share their stories, and remember and honor their babies. The event includes a short program at the Angel of Hope statue located adjacent to the Physician Office Building on the hospital campus.

