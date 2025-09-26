BELLEVILLE - Sophie Shapiro had a game-changing 80-yard punt return for a touchdown, and quarterback Ella Wallace threw to both Victoria White and Remi Werden for touchdowns, and the defense turned in another solid performance to take a 19-13 win over Belleville East in a girls flag football game Thursday night, Sept. 25, 2025, at Charlie Woodford Field in Belleville.

The Tigers won their second game in as many nights, and are now 6-1 on the season. Edwardsville also won the fourth seed in he upcoming regionals and sectionals, which are slated to start in two weeks. Last night's performance couldn't have made head coach Taylor Hay any happier.

"Oh, man, they played perfectly," Hay said of her defense. "We're excited. The regional seedings are set, so this weekend, we will use as a chance to perfect the little things to prepare for the second season. We're excited to play against teams we haven't seen yet."

And indeed, Hay likes her team's chances of making a big playoff run.

"One hundred percent," Hay said. "We are seeded number 4, and looking forward to a chance to make a run at the state title."

In the game, White and Werden caught the touchdown passes from Wallace, for Werden, for the second straight game. But it was Shapiro's punt return that was the big score for the Tigers, and it went a long way into deciding the game.

The Tigers are now 6-1, and head to Danville on Saturday for a Jamboree, where the Tigers face Mahomet-Seymour at 12:30 p.m, then Kankakee at 1:45 p.m., then wind up the regular season on the road, play at Mascoutah on Wednesday at 7 p.m., then playing at East St. Louis on Thursday at 6 p.m. The playoffs begin at a site and against an opponent to be announced the week after.

The Lancers slip to 9-2, with both losses to the Tigers, and wind up the regular season next week as well, playing at East Side next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., then hosting Belleville West next Wednesday at 7 p.m., before heading into the playoffs.

