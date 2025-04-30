TROY - Edwardsville sophomore sensation Sophie Shapiro swept both of the hurdles races as the Tigers won the girls meet at the Madison County Track Championships Tuesday afternoon, April 29, 2025, at Triad High School in Troy.

It seems that Shapiro is posting new personal bests at every meet, and she has emerged as one of the state's top hurdlers.

Shapiro won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.45 seconds, with teammate Adara Martin second at 15.17 seconds, and Ava Gallia of the Knights third at 17.25 seconds, Shapiro took the 300 meters at a state-leading time of 43.37 seconds, with NeVeah Bryant of Alton recording the second best time in the state this season of 43.65 seconds to place second, and Martin was third at 46.06 seconds.

Edwardsville won the title with 184 points, with Alton coming in second at 125 points, the host Knights were third at 81 points, Highland came in fourth at 73 points, Collinsville was fifth with 66 points, and Granite City finished sixth with 19 points.

Rayna Raglin of Alton continued her dominance of the 100 meters, winning the race at 11.96 seconds, with Joanna Anoke of Edwardsville second at 12.27 seconds, and Addie Field of Triad third at 12.42 seconds. In the 200 meters, Raglin won her second event, coming in at 25.05 seconds, with Anoke second at 25.37 seconds, and Justice Haynes of the Redbirds was third at 25.69 seconds. In the 400 meters, Julianne Lindsco of Highland won with a time of 1:01.02, with teammate Rachael Reckmann second at 1:02.11, and Maecey Hessel of the Tigers was third at 1:02.22.

In the 800 meters, Kallie Hubbard of the Bulldogs won the race at 2:35.04, with Vail Schwab of the Redbirds second at 2:37.36, and Natalie Heaton of Collinsville third at 2:38.53. In the 1,600 meters, Sophie Helfrich of Alton won with a time of 5:41.28, with Edwardsville's Willow Jackson second at 5:46.21, and Rowan Passmore of Highland third at 5:51.55. The 3,200 meters was won by Vivian Marron of the Bulldogs at 13:50.33, with teammate Layna Powers second at 14::07.00, and Triad's Ava Norrenberns third at 14:18.04.

In the relays, the 4x100 meters was won by Edwardsville at 48.55 seconds, with Collinsville second at 50.86 seconds, and Alton was third at 52.28 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, the Tigers won at 1:43.72, with the Kahoks second at 1:48.93, and the Knights came in third at 1:50.77. Edwardsville won the 4x400 meters at 4:13.70, with Triad second at 4:22.51, and Collinsville was third at 4:23.59. The Redbirds took the 4x800 meters with a time of 10:11.01, with the Knights second at 10:15.74, and the Kahoks were third at 10:49.55.

In the field events, Joi Story of Edwardsville won the shot put, getting off a throw of 11,77 meters to win, with teammate Victoria White second at 9.94 meters, and Collinsville's Ellie Rhinehart third at 9.67 meters. The discus throw was won by Jayla Gathing of the Tigers, with a toss of 41.37 meters, with Rhinehart second at 33.18 meters, and Payton Zawada of the Knights third at 31.67 meters. In the high jump, Alton's Kaylea Lacey won, going over at 1.60 meters, with teammate Olivia Williams second at 1.50 meters, and Granite's Lelynn Kelly third at 1.45 meters.

In the pole vault, Jaylinn Bell of Edwardsville cleared 2,80 meters to win the event, with Kye Wonders of the Warriors second at 2.65 meters, and Alex Wolfe of the Tigers was third at 2.50 meters.

In the long jump, Makenna Witham of the Knights won, going 5.40 meters, with Edwardsville's Madison Heng placing second at 4.84 meters, and teammate Clare Villalobos was third at 4.74 meters. In the triple jump, the winner was Bryant, with a leap of 11.15 meters, with Williams second at 10.00 meters, and Edwardsville's Lena Ward was third at 9.99 meters.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

