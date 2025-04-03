BLOOMINGTON — The Edwardsville girls' track and field team showcased remarkable talent at the recent Top Times Indoor Championships Meet in Bloomington this past weekend, highlighted by the performances of hurdlers Sophia Shapiro and Adara Martin, who both qualified for the finals in their hurdles events. Other standout performances included Joi Story, who secured second place in shot put with a new indoor personal record of 12.81 meters.

In addition to the hurdlers and top shot put finish, the team had other notable medalists. Joanna Anoke finished fifth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.87 seconds, which is also a school record.

Shapiro, a standout in the 60-meter hurdles, set a personal record and school record with a time of 8.94 seconds, earning her a second-place finish. Martin also achieved a personal best, finishing eighth with a time of 9.40 seconds.

The Tigers' 4x200-meter relay team captured second place, while the 4x400-meter relay team finished ninth.

Coach Deserea Howard was ecstatic about the Tigers’ performances and that nearly all her entries were freshmen and sophomores, which points toward a bright girls' track future for Edwardsville.

“This was an incredible meet for our team," she said. "I think we are going to have a great outdoor season."

Article continues after sponsor message

Lady Tigers qualify 11 athletes to Indoor Prep Top Times Championships: 1 field event, 3 track events, and 2 relays:

Shot Put - Joi Story (JR), Jayla Gathing (JR)

60 - Joanna Anoke (FR)

60 Hurdles - Sophia Shapiro (SO), Joanna Anoke (FR), Adara Martin (JR)

200 - Sophia Shapiro (SO)

4x200 - Sophia Shapiro (SO), Joanna Anoke (FR), Jahzara Zakkour (FR), Joslyn Springman (SO)

4x400 - Maecey Hessel (FR), Talia Omotola (FR), Joanna Anoke (FR), Sophia Shapiro (SO)

More like this: