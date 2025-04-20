O'FALLON - Edwardsville hurdler Sophie Shapiro broke a pair of school records on Friday afternoon at the O'Fallon girls' Invitational track meet at OTHS Panther Stadium.

Shapiro lowered her own record in the 100-meter hurdles to 14.35 seconds, then set a new record in the 400 meters with a time of 57.40 seconds as the Tigers finished fourth in the meet.

Belleville East won the team title with 131 points, with the host Panthers taking second with 114.33 points, Champaign Centennial was third at 99 points, Edwardsville was fourth at 79.5 points, and East St. Louis was fifth with 74 points. Alton was right behind in sixth with 73 points, Nashville and Waterloo tied for seventh at 64 points each, Triad came in ninth at 43 points, Freeburg was 10th at 40.83 points, Collinsville was 14th with 17 points, Belleville West finished 15th with four points, and Granite City came in 16th with two points.

In the results of the 100 meters, Sophie Schardan of Triad won the race at 11.62 seconds, with Rayna Raglin of Alton second at 11.71 seconds, Cassidy Wills of East was fourth at 12.12 seconds, and teammate Takia Tiller was fifth at 12.16 seconds. In the 200 meters, Schardan won her second race at 24.65 seconds, with Raglin second at 24.88 seconds, Wills was third at 25.24 seconds, and Kwanza Henderson of Collinsville placed fourth at 25.85. Shapiro won the 400 meters in her record time, with Kamryn Durrah of the Lancers third at 58.27 seconds, and teammate Gabrielle Peppers fourth at 59,25 seconds.

In the 800 meters, Alaina Kimble of Centennial won with a time of 2:21.65, with Paulette Millender of East fourth at 2:26.64. In the 1,600 meters, the winner was Ellie Bush of the Panthers at 5:11.99, with Cameron Crump of Waterloo second at 5:12.80, O'Fallon's Mae Naveira fourth at 5:28.42, and Willow Jackson of Edwardsville fifth at 5:33.97. In the 3,200 meters, Crump won with a time of 11:15.05, with Bush second at 11:17.85, fourth place went to Waterloo's Kamryn Rader at 12:43.05, and in fifth place was Jessica Wilczak of O'Fallon at 12:53.22.

Ih the hurdles races, Shapiro won the 100 in her new school record time, with Hailey Gray of the Lancers second at 15.14 seconds, third place went to Kendra Jennings of East Side at 15.38 seconds, in fourth place was Adara Martin of the Tigers at 15.42 seconds, and rounding out the top five was AnnMarie Trentman of the Midgets at 15.55 seconds. The 300 meters was won by NeVaeh Bryant of the Redbirds at 44.52 seconds, with Martin second at 47.30 seconds, Mikayla Niehaus of Triad was third at 47.57 seconds, and the Panthers' Raygan VanHook was fourth at 47.87 seconds.

The results of the relay races saw in the 4x100 meters, Alton won at 47.54 seconds, with East second at 47.65 seconds, Triad was third at 48.63, O'Fallon came in fourth at 48.70 seconds, and East Side was fifth at 49.40 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, the Lancers won at 1:40.40, with the Flyers second at 1:42.64, the Redbirds were third at 1:42.69, and the Panthers were fifth at 1:45.48. The results of the 4x400 meters saw East win the race at 3:59.39, with East St. Louis second at 4:05.32, O'Fallon third at 4:08.06, and Waterloo was fifth at 4:10.33. In the 4x800 meter, the winner was the Chargers at 10:01.46, with the Bulldogs second at 10:04.64, the Lancers third at 10:17.15, and fourth place went to the Panthers at 10:24.11

In a special 4x100 relay for the throwers, the winner was East at 1:01.25, with O'Fallon second at 1:02.19, and Freeburg was fourth at 1:08.95.

In the field events, Makayla Gajewski of Nashville won the shot put with a throw of 11.68 meters, with East Side's Aaliyah Arterbridge coming in fifth at 9.80 meters, and Alton's Berlynn Clayton was sixth at 9.73 meters. In the discus throw, Elsie Williamson won with a toss of 35.75, with Edwardsville's Sadie Gaylord fourth at 31.10 meters, and teammate Victoria White fifth at 30.23 meters. In the high jump, Kaylea Lacey of the Redbirds, and both London Quarles and RaMiya Young of the Lancers all cleared 1.57 meters, with Lacey winning, Quarles second, and Young third on the fewest misses rule. Jocelyn Chambers of Triad finished fourth, and Hayden Geluck of Freeburg came in sixth, both going over at 1.47 meters, with Chambers taking the fourth-place points on the fewest misses rule.

Karigan Littlejohn of Waterloo and Isabella Hayes of Freeburg tied for first in the pole vault, with both going over at 3.05 meters, with Littlejohn winning on the fewest misses rule. Edwardsville's Alex Wolfe was third at 2.89 meters, and teammate Jaylinn Bell and Freeburg's Brynn Kisro tied for fourth at 2.74 meters, Bell taking fourth on the fewest misses rule. In the long jump, Emma Behrmann of Nashville went 5.60 meters to win the long jump, with East's Tanjae Robinson and Centennial's Noelle Hunt tying for second at 5,30 meters, and Lily Prindable of O'Fallon fifth at 4.97 meters, Finally, in the triple jump, Ailayah Penn of Carbondale won with a leap of 11.30 meters, with second place going to Tiller at 11.19 meters, Pea'Ton Walker of East St. Louis was third at 10.96 meters, and Prindable was fourth at 10,95 meters.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

