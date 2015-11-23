Shannon Bradford files petitions to run for Madison County Recorder Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE – Today, Shannon Bradford filed petitions with the Madison County Clerk’s office to run for the Democratic nomination for Madison County Recorder in the primary election to be held on March 15, 2016.



“My decision to run for Madison County Recorder comes directly from my concern for the county in which I was born and raised and the integrity of an office that is invaluable to Madison County residents,” said Bradford.



“As a former Recorder’s clerk, I understand how important this office is to the citizens of Madison County,” continued Bradford. “For more than two centuries, the Recorder’s office has been entrusted as the custodian of the land, veterans, marriage, and birth records of our county and it is a full-time responsibility to preserve and protect our property, identity, and history.”



As the Madison County Recorder, Shannon Bradford will end the cronyism of awarding contracts to friends and political associates, hold the line on filing fees in the office, and will restore integrity and professionalism to the office.



“Public service is not a hobby; it is a calling,” said Bradford. “I will be the full-time Recorder the taxpayers of Madison County deserve.”



Further, Ms. Bradford will not be beholden to the political party bosses who have attempted to intimidate her from embarking on this campaign.



“Whether it be a rigged endorsement meeting or whispers that this campaign would hurt my career, the so-called Democratic Party bosses should not have the power to force a candidate on the voters of Madison County,” said Bradford. “Voters in the Democratic Primary should have a choice in whom to nominate for the respective offices on the ballot.”



“This will be campaign in which people from all walks of life will have the opportunity to be heard and make their own decision instead of having that decision forced upon them by party leaders who are more interested in maintaining their own power instead of doing the people’s business,” concluded Bradford.





ABOUT SHANNON BRADFORD:

A life-long resident of Madison County, Shannon Bradford is currently an attorney specializing in family law with the Bradford Law Offices in Edwardsville, Illinois. Shannon is a graduate of Edwardsville High School, earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Florida State University, and earned her Juris Doctorate from St. Louis University School of Law.



Prior to attending law school, Shannon Bradford worked as a clerk in the Madison County Recorder’s office where she served as an office union representative. While attending law school, Shannon worked as a clerk in the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. She then spent two years at the Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation handling cases subject to the Violence Against Women Act where she represented clients in cases involving abuse.



Active in the community, Shannon Bradford serves as a YMCA Literacy Tutor, a Project Read Literacy Tutor, a Madison County Legal Advice Clinic Pro Bono attorney, and is a past member of the Salvation Army Young Professionals Echelon Board.