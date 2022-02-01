Our Love Story:

The Couple: Shannon (Honeybear) & Amanda (Angelbear) from Jerseyville

Date Met/Started Dating: June 20, 2004

Article continues after sponsor message

Briefly Describe First Date: First date was a Halloween party Amanda hosted in Shannon's honor when he flew home on leave from Iraq.

Date Married: June 23, 2012

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Playing video games, hiking, photography, and spending time with our son.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication can make or break a relationship, never forget to have fun, and love with all you have.