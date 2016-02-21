ALTON – When Shandon Boone arrived at Marquette Catholic High School his junior year, the vivacity that he has brought to the court has been unsurmountable.

On Wednesday, while his team was battling against the Freeburg Community High School Midgets, his final basket of the third quarter meant more than just the three points it counted for on the scoreboard; Boone had scored his 1,000th point as an Explorer.

A feat some may never see during their high school career, Boone was able to meet this accomplishment in just under two years.

“It feels great,” Boone said after Wednesday night’s game. “I didn’t even know I was that close to [1,000], to be honest. When they said it, I was honestly shocked.”

After the announcement of Boone’s 1,000th point range through the school’s gymnasium, the crowd got on their feet and commended him for a job well done before starting the fourth quarter. The Explorers then went on to beat Freeburg 67-48.

As far as his success with Marquette, Boone attributes much of his success to his coach, Steve Medford.

“It has been a great program for me,” he said. “I just knew that everything that Coach said was something I needed to do, so I just did everything he said.”

Boone has topped more than 20 points per game this season.

Coach Medford is extraordinarily proud of the contributions that Boone has made over his career at MCHS and hopes to see him excel in his future.

“Shandon has had a phenomenal career here, even though it’s been only two years,” he said. “He’s been a great asset to our program. I can’t say enough about him. He’s a great player but an even better kid.”

Boone and his teammates Ben Sebacher, Trey Aguirre, and Tim Derrington marked their Senior Night celebration Friday night. The boys head to the Dupo Regional this week.

