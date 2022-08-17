EDWARDSVILLE – The stage is set for a fun-filled weekend for residents and visitors alike, whether you’re a theater fan, prefer pedal power or want to check out some cool cars, hot rods and vintage vehicles.

These free special events are scheduled to take place downtown on Friday, August 19, and Saturday, August 20, and at Edwardsville High School on Sunday, August 21. St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s touring production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” kicks off the action on Friday night.

The play will be performed at 6:30 p.m. at City Park, 101 South Buchanan Street. There is no charge to attend the event, which is being presented by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. Those attending should bring a chair or blanket for seating. More information is available here.

Saturday marks the return of the Busey Bank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival, an annual series of professional and amateur bicycle races on the downtown streets. The races start and finish on Main Street beginning at 3 p.m., with the final race scheduled for 9:20 p.m.

Other features include a running event, a kids zone and an entertainment zone with live music, food and beverages. The event is free to attend. The City is a presenting sponsor of the event, which has been hosted by the Edwardsville Rotary Club since 2010 as a fundraiser for community projects.

Because the race course runs through the heart of downtown, several roads will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and lasting until 1 a.m. Sunday. Detours will be clearly marked.

Main Street will be closed between East High Street and East Park Street.

Article continues after sponsor message

Vandalia Street will be closed starting at North Kansas Street, and continuing onto St. Louis Street through Clay Street.

St. Louis Street also will be closed between North Main Street and West Vandalia Street.

North Second Street will be closed between St. Louis Street and West College Street.

West College Street will be closed from North Second Street to North Main Street.

On Sunday, the action goes from pedal power to horsepower: The D.A.R.E. Car-Truck-Motorcycle Show returns for its 30th year as a fundraiser for the Edwardsville Police Department’s D.A.R.E. program.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. at Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Road, and will showcase hundreds of vehicles in more than 45 classes. In addition to the vehicles, there will be food, vendors and entertainment.

The event is free for spectators, but there is a fee for those who want to display a vehicle. In case of rain, the event may be rescheduled for Sunday, August 28.

More like this: