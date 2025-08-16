BETHALTO — Sgt. Cole McMichael of the Bethalto Police Department retired last night after 20 years of service, the department announced.

During his two decades with the department, McMichael served in multiple roles and was recognized as a mentor to many colleagues.

The Bethalto Police Department credited him with making a positive impact on the community and contributing to public safety.

“Sgt. McMichael filled many roles at this agency and will be missed at the Police Department,” the department said in a statement. “All of us wish him the best of luck in his next journey. Thank you for your service Sgt. McMichael.”

The Bethalto Police Department did not provide details on McMichael’s future plans.