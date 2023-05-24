EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback announced Wednesday that an assistant principal at Edwardsville High School has been charged with Criminal Sexual Assault.

The two stated on Monday, May 22, the Edwardsville Police Department received information alleging that an assistant principal at the school had a sexual relationship with a juvenile who was younger than 18. The subsequent investigation led to a suspect, Erin L. Hamilton-Foley, 50, of Edwardsville, being taken into custody on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Hamilton-Foley with the following offenses:

COUNT 1 – Criminal Sexual Assault, a class 1 felony

COUNT 2 – Criminal Sexual Assault, a class 1 felony The charges allege that Hamilton-Foley “held a position of trust, authority or supervision” in relation to the 17-year-old victim, “being that she was an assistant principal…and his assigned mentor.”

Haine made the following statement: "It is a crime when adults in positions of trust, authority and supervision over our youths – let alone their own students – manipulate that power dynamic for sex,” Haine said. “We take such crimes seriously, and prosecute them accordingly. Such actions undermine confidence in our schools and teachers while causing a great disruption in many personal relationships and throughout our community. The safety and well-being of children and vulnerable youths will always be a primary concern of this office.”

Edwardsville School District 7 issued the following statement: "We are aware that a District #7 employee has been criminally charged. There is no greater priority than the health, safety, and welfare of our students. To that end, District #7 fully cooperates with local law enforcement anytime there is an investigation which may involve a District #7 student or staff member. District #7 cannot comment further on personnel matters."

Haine commended the work of police and prosecutors, including Assistant State’s Attorney Ali Foley, who is the head of the Children’s Justice Division. This specialized unit within the State’s Attorney’s Office fights for justice for child victims, working closely with the children and families throughout the process, to ensure that these types of cases are resolved in a way that allows them to begin the healing process.

Bail for Hamilton-Foley was set at $250,000 by Associate Judge Ronald Slemer. Police ask that anyone with information about this case or the possibility of any additional victims contact Detective Sgt. Matt Senci of the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

