EAST ALTON/GODFREY - Two local sex offenders have been charged with failing to register in Madison County as legally required.

Chad L. Phelps II, 35, of Godfrey, and Michael C. Cherry, 35, listed as homeless out of East Alton, were both charged with their second or subsequent offenses of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender.

Both charges were classified as Class 2 felonies. Cherry was additionally charged with a Class 3 felony count of unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine.

A petition to deny Cherry’s release states he has repeatedly failed to register as legally required under the Sex Offender Registration Act.

“Defendant is required to register as a sex offender,” the petition states of Cherry. “Defendant has a history of failing to appear for court appearances, a history violating probation, and a history of violating the laws of Illinois. Defendant is a flight risk.”

Cherry’s extensive criminal history includes prior charges of failing to register, domestic battery, probation violations, and more.

In Phelps’s case, a description of the charge against him states he failed to register with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office within three days of moving from his previously reported address in the 5600 block of Godfrey Road in Godfrey. He was previously convicted for failing to register in a 2024 Madison County case.

The Bethalto Police Department presented the case against Cherry, while the Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Phelps. Both have since been granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

