COLLINSVILLE - Two local sex offenders have been charged by Collinsville police for unlawful failure to register.

Roy L. Wright, 59, of the 2300 block of Adams Avenue in Dupo, and Austin L. Cates, 30, of the 300 block of Leila St. in Collinsville, were both charged with unlawful failure to register as a sex offender. The charges against both individuals indicate they have both since moved but failed to register under their new addresses.

While Wright’s last known address is listed in Dupo, the charge against him states he failed to register within three days of establishing a residence in Collinsville. He had previously been convicted of the same charge in a 2012 Madison County case in which he used the alias “Tony Malone.”

The charge against Cates states he has since moved from his Leila Street address. While his charge was classified as a Class 3 felony, the charge against Wright was a Class 2 felony, as this was Wright’s second or subsequent such offense.

The Collinsville Police Department presented the cases against both individuals, who were granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

