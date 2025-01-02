GRANITE CITY - A local sex offender remains in custody after failing to register and repeatedly failing to comply with court orders.

Bryon G. Rodgers, 58, listed as homeless out of Granite City, was charged with failure to register with local authorities on a weekly basis, as is legally required for sex offenders with no fixed address.

A petition to deny his pretrial release states Rodgers was seen by officers in a CVS shortly before he was arrested for failing to register. The petition notes Rodgers has not registered since September of 2024 and has since “picked up two prior charges for failure to register, for which he is on conditions of release.”

He also reportedly failed to appear in court for two other criminal cases against him, both of which were filed in Madison County within the past year. At the time of the petition’s writing, Rodgers had still not registered as a sex offender.

Rodgers faces a Class 3 felony in his latest case, which was presented by the Granite City Police Department. Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he currently remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

