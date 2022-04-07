BETHALTO - Matthew L. Coleman, 27, of Pontoon Beach, was charged Monday with domestic battery.

He allegedly hit a female in the back of her head and on her back after having been convicted of aggravated battery on Feb. 10. Bail was set at $30,000.

ALTON - Joshua D. Kenshalo, 36, of the 200 block of Residence Street, Alton, was charged Wednesday with unlawful failure to register as a sex offender.

He allegedly failed to register a change of address with the Alton Police after having been convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in 2009. Bail was set at $30,000.

ALTON - Joshua D. Kenshalo, 36, of the 2800 block of Residence Street, Alton, was charged Tuesday with unlawful failure to register as a sex offender.

He allegedly failed to register with the Alton police chief after a change of address. Bail was set at $30,000.

EAST ALTON - Tyler M. Buckingham, 20, of the 900 block of Crestview, Wood River, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and aggravated assault.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Tuesday. He was also accused of possession of a semi-automatic soft gun on Tuesday. The charge was filed Wednesday. Bail was set at $25,000.

WOOD RIVER - Kristie M. Strasen, 32, of the 100 block of Henry Street, East Alton, was charged Tuesday with unlawful use of a credit card.

He allegedly obtained less than $300 by use of a fraudulent credit card on March 1. Bail was set at $15,000

