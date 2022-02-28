Sex, Dogs, And The Full Catastrophe Comes To Alton Little Theater Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Local playwright and school superintendent, Dr. Patrick Anderson, has brought his very funny new comedy to Alton Little Theater after the theater group produced his educational drama, School Secrets three years ago. This March 18th - 27th, the ALT Showplace will produce the comedy with a new name and a most delightful cast. Call 618-462-3205 for tickets. All tickets are $20. SEX, DOGS, AND THE FULL CATASTROPHE starts the arc of the "Spring Fling" at ALT where the Theater has a "love affair" with laughter, music, and romance over the next three months. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Meanwhile, audiences will love being "in the know to what's really going on", while characters struggle with assumptions, missing bits of information, and a whole lot of hilarity, including unseen but heard dogs! The production is rated PG13, due to very funny references to sexual moves and surprise pregnancies in two generations of zany family members. But all is in good fun, and like in any good romantic comedy or family TV show, everything will turn out just fine, if "we just go along for the ride and let ourselves chuckle and enjoy!" The play runs for eight performances from March 18th - 27th, and there will be an announcement about the upcoming 89th season for all those in attendance and a soft opening for season ticket sales. Anderson agreed, and together they cast Shea Maples, Amanda Arment, Devin Sadler, Becca Peach, Gabe Levi, Hannah Pope, Kevin Frakes, and Lee Cox. Dr. Anderson will be on hand to co-direct and has brought so much rich background help from his playwriters classes in St. Louis and his own determination and life's mission to "appear on stage and write something really good." Frakes and Cox have assured him that he has accomplished just that. Cox said, "It was time to do something a little different and yet so comforting at the same time; we need to laugh and identify with this midwestern family!" Together Anderson and Cox are creating a new staging for the show after it was performed in Waterloo, Illinois a couple of months ago. For Cox, the script reminded her of classic family sitcoms like "Rosanne," "Married With Children," and even Modern Family." She wanted to stage the show like a TV sitcom, playing close to the audience in a 3-part set that allows the audience to witness all of the flow from living room to kitchen to dining room, with the bedroom on a split level behind a wall. And so, Sex, Dogs, and the Full Catastrophe was born. Director, Lee Cox asked Patrick if ALT could change the name for the "birth" of this new production, since the heart of the comedy revolves around marriage, pregnancy, a couple of quirky partners, some very interfering grandparents, and a couple of adored dogs. Lee was also inspired by the movie "Zorba the Greek" and Nikos Kazantzakis's many witty observations about life. When asked what makes for a good life, Kazantzakis replies, "Oh yes, wife, children, home, everything; the full catastrophe!" ALTON - Local playwright and school superintendent, Dr. Patrick Anderson, has brought his very funny new comedy to Alton Little Theater after the theater group produced his educational drama, School Secrets three years ago. This March 18th - 27th, the ALT Showplace will produce the comedy with a new name and a most delightful cast. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending