JERSEYVILLE – Anyone interested in learning sewing machine basics is invited to the Jersey County Arts Council space in Jerseyville, where classes begin this evening and later this spring.

“Getting To Know Your Sewing Machine” will be taught by Joannie and Meredith Dougherty at the Jersey County Arts Council space at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 400 S. State St. in Jerseyville. Tonight’s class on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 will be held from 6-8 p.m., with another class set for April 7.

These classes will cover the basics of using a sewing machine; while you’re welcome to bring your own sewing machine, other machines will be provided.

Class sizes are limited and intended for ages 8 to adult. To secure your spot, a non-refundable $20 donation to the Jersey County Arts Council is required.

To learn more, register, and/or receive a supply list for these classes, email sewingismysuperpower8@gmail.com.

